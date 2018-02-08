LISTEN | Mashatile: 'We will recall Zuma'

08 February, 10:38 AM

"The one who is leaving can't deliver the State of the Nation Address." His job is just to say farewell.



That is what ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile told investors in a locked meeting at the Mining Indaba in Cape Town, just a day before a special National Executive Committee meeting, where the intention was to fire President Jacob Zuma, was cancelled.



Mashatile said the party's NEC had asked President Jacob Zuma to leave office, but he refused to step down. LISTEN.

"Zuma basically said to us: 'I'm not going anywhere. [I'm] not convinced by you guys so I'm not going to resign," Mashatile can be heard saying in a recording.

"If the president does not want to resign, we will recall him (Zuma)".

Listen to the full clip below:





Mashatile assured investors that the leadership of the ANC was managing a transition between Zuma and his successor in the ANC, party president Cyril Ramaphosa.



"We want Ramaphosa to take control not only of the ANC, but of the affairs of the state, we were very clear about it," said Mashatile of the TOP 6's visit to Zuma on Sunday.



He said the emergency NEC was going to have one outcome.



"If he does not want to resign voluntarily, we will recall him like we did with Mbeki and that will happen tomorrow night," he predicted.



The NEC was postponed after Ramaphosa held "fruitful and constructive discussions" with Zuma.