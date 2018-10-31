ANALYSIS: Pete Mihalik's murder – what this means for Cape Town's criminal underworld

31 October, 10:11 AM

Two men are being questioned for the murder of Cape Town advocate Pete Mihalik, but no one has been arrested or charged.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana told News24 on Wednesday that a second man had been taken in for questioning on Tuesday, but would not divulge any further information, saying the police had 48 hours to interrogate suspects before charging them with a crime.

On Tuesday morning, criminal attorney Pete Mihalik was killed outside his son's school, Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard, in Green Point, Cape Town.

News24 assistant editor Pieter du Toit interviews News24 special reporter Mandy Wiener on the implications of Mihalik's murder for Cape Town's criminal underworld.