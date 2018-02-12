News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

WATCH: Outside the ANC NEC: Zuma end game?

12 February, 02:33 PM

Watch our live coverage outside the ANC NEC meeting in Pretoria, where it is expected that the National Executive will recall President Jacob Zuma.

Lengthy talks between Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa have resulted in no clear resolution in the leadership transition within the ANC. 

Politics editor Mahlatse Mahlase and political reporter Tshidi Madia sit down with political analyst, Prof. Somadoda Fikeni, to discuss Monday's 'emergency meeting.' Watch. 

We apologise for the poor audio quality  

