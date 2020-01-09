 

MUST SEE | Man proposes to girlfriend while BMW spins celebratory doughnuts around the happy couple

2020-01-09 16:59

Amy Gibbings

Mackaylin Govender proposes to his girlfriend, Shivani Padayachee in Durban.

Mackaylin Govender proposes to his girlfriend, Shivani Padayachee in Durban. (Supplied)

Mackaylin Govender surprised his girlfriend, Shivani Padayachee, with a smoke-filled, tyre-screeching proposal in Durban on Sunday - and she said yes.

The 24-year-old engineer from Phoenix got down on one knee while a V8 BMW M3 spun celebratory doughnuts around the happy couple.

"Both of us have a passion for fast cars so it was very exciting!" said the bride-to-be. 

A group of 30 bikers from the East Coast Motorcycle Club came together to celebrate the couple's engagement.

'It was a surprise but I knew something was suspicious...'

Govender had told his girlfriend they were going to a music festival nearby.

"It was a surprise but I knew something was suspicious when I saw all the cars," said Padayachee.

It was the first time Padayachee had been in the centre of a spinning vehicle but reported feeling "very comfortable" as the driver was a professional and a good friend of her soon-to-be husband.

The metro traffic police stopped by to offer a warning to the driver of the vehicle but he managed to avoid getting a fine, she told News24.

"They told him that he wasn't allowed to spin the vehicle there and then they left and we continued the celebration," she said.

