MUST SEE | Man proposes to girlfriend while BMW spins celebratory doughnuts around the happy couple

Mackaylin Govender surprised his girlfriend, Shivani Padayachee, with a smoke-filled, tyre-screeching proposal in Durban on Sunday - and she said yes.

The 24-year-old engineer from Phoenix got down on one knee while a V8 BMW M3 spun celebratory doughnuts around the happy couple.

"Both of us have a passion for fast cars so it was very exciting!" said the bride-to-be.

A group of 30 bikers from the East Coast Motorcycle Club came together to celebrate the couple's engagement.

'It was a surprise but I knew something was suspicious...'

Govender had told his girlfriend they were going to a music festival nearby.

"It was a surprise but I knew something was suspicious when I saw all the cars," said Padayachee.

It was the first time Padayachee had been in the centre of a spinning vehicle but reported feeling "very comfortable" as the driver was a professional and a good friend of her soon-to-be husband.

The metro traffic police stopped by to offer a warning to the driver of the vehicle but he managed to avoid getting a fine, she told News24.

"They told him that he wasn't allowed to spin the vehicle there and then they left and we continued the celebration," she said.