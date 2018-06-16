News24  |   OLX  |   PriceCheck  |   Property24  |   Careers24  |   Spree

The dying hours of Ramadan: Malmesbury mosque buries murdered worshippers

My children went to school bookless because they’re all wet - informal settlement resident

16 June, 11:56 AM

Some 2000 dwellings are thought to have been affected by the heavy rains that hit Cape Town this week.

Among them is the home of Joe Slovo informal settlement resident Bolekwa Molose, who had to try and salvage drenched bedding and school books after Thursday’s downpours.

The small shack is home to Molose, her husband and their four children and the family has been forced to seek shelter with neighbours in the meantime.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management teams have completed assessments in Khayelitsha, Langa, Strand, Philippi, Delft, Belhar and Gugulethu, but said there had not been a need to activate emergency shelter.

