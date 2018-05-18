PODCAST: Whose land is it anyway? We delve into SA's hottest debate

What To Read Next

This week on POLOTIKI, the battle of ideas over land within the ANC takes centre stage.

The party resolved to expropriate land without compensation at its elective conference in December and will host a historic land summit this weekend.

In this week's episode, National Executive Committee member David Masondo, who is calling for the nationalisation of land, told the POLOTIKI team that private ownership of land should be abolished and replaced with public ownership.

NEC member Ronald Lamola says the current expropriation bill should be "bolstered".

Land has also been a big issue at the NAMPO Harvest Day in Bothaville. There, Theo Vorster, CEO of Galileo Capital, told News24 that the land issue has been uncertain since 1994.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.