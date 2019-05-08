WATCH: Media should be tougher on smaller parties - Zuma

Former president Jacob Zuma had a few words of advice for journalists as he cast his vote at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Zuma told reporters that deeper questions should have been asked of smaller political parties. Watch.

