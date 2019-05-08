 

WATCH: Media should be tougher on smaller parties - Zuma

2019-05-08 17:42

Former president Jacob Zuma had a few words of advice for journalists as he cast his vote at Ntolwane Primary School in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday.

Zuma told reporters that deeper questions should have been asked of smaller political parties. Watch.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Find everything you need to know about the 2019 National and Provincial Government Elections at our News24 Elections site, including the latest news and detailed, interactive maps for how South Africa has voted over the past 3 elections. Make sure your News24 app is updated to access all our elections coverage in one place.

,election 2019

Read more on:    jacob zuma  |  durban  |  elections 2019
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: 'We are fighting for total victory' - Floyd Shivambu casts his vote

2019-05-08 17:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Two jackpot winners in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-07 22:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 