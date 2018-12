As 2018 draws to an end, it would be remiss if we didn’t reflect on this year’s top stories.

The News24 editorial team joined senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia to discuss the stories, people and scandals that dominated the headlines.

Who could forget February 14, the day the country watched as South Africa's fourth democratic president, Jacob Zuma, stepped down from his position.

His resignation came on the heels of the 54th ANC national elective conference that took place in December 2017 and saw Cyril Ramaphosa's power in the ANC strengthen – eventually landing him the presidential seat.

Ramaphosa promised the public a "new dawn" and told the nation to "Thuma mina (send me)" to fix the country's problems.

The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, Malusi Gigaba's fall from grace and the alleged looting of VBS Mutual Bank are firm contenders for this year's biggest newsmaker.

And with the 2019 national elections around the corner, will the GOOD party be a challenge for the DA?

