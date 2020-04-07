PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Clock ticking for healthcare workers before Covid-19 tsunami hits SA

South Africa is gearing up for the fight against Covid-19 as healthcare workers face a race against time to prepare for the inevitable onslaught.
The country has recorded less than 2 000 cases so far, but doctors believe the healthcare system will soon be swamped.
In this, the first episode of the Covid-19 Chronicles, we speak to doctors about the preparations happening behind the scenes.
Anaesthetist Dr Niall Evans told News24 doctors were scrambling to get the correct protective equipment.
He started a fundraising campaign to raise money for the cause.
