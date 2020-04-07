PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Clock ticking for healthcare workers before Covid-19 tsunami hits SA

Gauteng is now the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa, with more than 600 recorded cases. This week we speak to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku about the province's readiness to handle the virus. Listen. WATCH

South Africa is gearing up for the fight against Covid-19 as healthcare workers face a race against time to prepare for the inevitable onslaught.



The country has recorded less than 2 000 cases so far, but doctors believe the healthcare system will soon be swamped.

In this, the first episode of the Covid-19 Chronicles, we speak to doctors about the preparations happening behind the scenes.

Anaesthetist Dr Niall Evans told News24 doctors were scrambling to get the correct protective equipment.

He started a fundraising campaign to raise money for the cause.

Listen to the podcast here on Soundcloud: