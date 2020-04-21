 

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Country's poor on brink of starvation

2020-04-21 14:13

Catherine Rice

Volunteers in South Africa are working around the clock to provide food for millions of poor South Africans.

The government is set to announce relief measures, but many communities are already in crisis and food riots are expected to increase in the coming weeks. 

LOCKDOWN | Here's how you can help those in need

Those on the ground say people are desperate, and not enough is being done to deliver food parcels to everyone in need.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Non-profit organisations say ordinary South Africans have opened their hearts and are helping in whatever way they can, but it's not enough. The government will need to step up its efforts to reach everyone in need.

Volunteers working in poor communities have warned the country could descend into chaos unless more is done - urgently.

Read more on:    coronavirus
