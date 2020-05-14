 

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights

2020-05-14 20:29

Catherine Rice

There was widespread praise for President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement of a hard lockdown in March.

But, as the weeks and months have passed since then, there has been a growing sense of unease. Some law experts and commentators have started to voice their concerns about the enforcement of confusing regulations and a lack of transparency from the government.

Calls are growing for an end to the lockdown, as millions across the country face starvation. Commentators say that, unless there is a rapid rethink of the government's approach to the lockdown, there could be mass unrest. As the country slides into a depression, government communication with South African citizens has become critical.

The president's address to the nation on May 13 did not inspire confidence. It was vague and there were no details of what South Africans were hoping for, with regard to the next steps to ease the lockdown. In this episode of the Covid-19 Chronicles, we look at the worrying signals of a country that could be heading towards becoming a police state. 

If you missed the previous episodes of this brand new podcast series, listen to it on SoundCloud here.

Read more on:    pierre de vos  |  max du preez  |  coranavirus  |  lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Cape Town hotel turned into a quarantine zone for repatriated South Africans

2020-05-14 12:52

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Move towards a totalitarian state as rules erode our rights
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:29 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 16:33 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One person bags R46k in the Daily Lotto draw 36 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 