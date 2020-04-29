 

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Restaurant industry survival at stake

2020-04-29 16:50

Catherine Rice

Restaurants across South Africa face closure as the Covid-19 crisis deepens. The industry has been one of those most affected by the lockdown, and its survival is now at stake.

The government's decision to allow home deliveries, but not takeaways, means the cost of reopening will simply be too steep for many.

The Restaurants Association of South Africa says the industry has been given no financial help, placing its revival and thousands of jobs at even greater risk.

We spoke to restaurant owners who face liquidation. They say they have been left high and dry financially, with no other options.

The impact on employees will be devastating, and to make matters worse, restaurant owners say claiming for UIF is a red-tape nightmare.

If you missed the previous episodes of this brand new podcast series, listen to it on SoundCloud here.

coronavirus  |  lockdown
2020-04-29 14:17

