PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Victims of GBV could face a terrifying reality during SA lockdown

Covid-19 is spreading its tentacles around the world. A deadly virus with a potentially deadly fallout in the form of domestic violence.

Abuse levels have skyrocketed globally, and in South Africa, 2 300 calls were registered to domestic abuse hotlines in the first four days of lockdown.

In this, the second episode of the Covid-19 Chronicles, we take a look at what is happening locally, behind the locked doors of families with a history of abuse, and the explosions of violence that may be happening.

In this episode, News24 spoke to head of the social work department at the University of the Western Cape, Dr Marcel Londt and Kerrin Reecey, advocacy and policy officer for non profit organisation Mosaic.

Reecey believes the lockdown will have lasting effects.