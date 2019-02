President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his second State of the Nation Address in Cape Town. Join News24 for live analysis and coverage from Parliament. WATCH

Vytjie Mentor testifying at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture. (File)

Power utility Eskom was hit by a dawn of darkness this week, with the announcement of Stage 4 load shedding.

Corruption and poor infrastructure are some of the reasons being put forward for the power outages.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises this week heard that Eskom was "technically insolvent" and would cease to exist at the current trajectory by April 2019.

Eskom's R420bn debt burden represents 15% of the utility's debt. If Eskom defaults on its debt, the impact will threaten the economy, the Department of Public Enterprises highlighted in a submission to the committee.

ANALYSIS: 1922 - 2019: The rise and fall of Eskom

The state capture commission of inquiry continued with former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor back on the stand for cross-examination.

She took issue with several records that were put forward against her testimony, including SAA and Department of Home Affairs records.

News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 associate editor for in-depth news Pieter du Toit also speak about the allegations Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota made against President Cyril Ramaphosa that he was rewarded by the apartheid government's notorious police special branch.

COLUMN: Lekota's political tactics are tired and ineffective

  

Once you've listened, share the podcast with your circle and let us know what you think.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.