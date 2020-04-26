 

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Are journalists telling the right Covid-19 stories?

Listen to ...One More Thing with Tshidi Madia - a new podcast by News24.

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally put South Africans out of their misery on Thursday by shedding more light on the future of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Ramaphosa announced that the country would move to a "level 4" risk on 1 May, with some lockdown regulations being relaxed to allow limited economic activity.

The relaxed regulations means a curfew will kick in from 20:00 to 05:00.

On Saturday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel held a media briefing to provide more clarity on the new regulations.

While regulations regarding the details of the level 4 lockdown will be published next Thursday, Dlamini-Zuma and Patel announced the broad outlines.

The wearing of cloth face masks will be mandatory under level 4.

Hygiene and social distancing remain of critical importance, and there will be screening for Covid-19 symptoms in workplaces that reopen.

They said that while restaurants will be closed for sit-down meals, food deliveries will be allowed but you still can't buy alcohol.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, she chats to media practitioner Sebenzile Nkambule.

Nkambule joins us to discuss the current regulations and how well the media has fared during this period.

Are journalists telling the right stories? What have they failed to do? And how have media houses adapted to the new normal?

Listen to the episode here on SoundCloud

sebenzile nkambule  |  south africa  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
