PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Can we trust Cyril's Cabinet to lead us through corona crisis?

South Africans went from cracking jokes on social media to tension and fear, with many now stockpiling on hand sanitiser and face masks in a bid to keep themselves safe.

Call it what you like, SARS-CoV-2, Cory or Rona, as South Africans on Twitter have been doing, there just has been no escaping this pandemic.

Cases of local transmission are rising and South Africans seem most concerned about what will happen when the virus hits public transport or crowded inner cities, informal settlements and townships.

"People are travelling and they are interacting with strangers... they cannot sanitise themselves, cannot keep a distance, it's a fundamental problem. We know how the train system works where there is overcrowding... and we see with the taxi ranks, hygiene has never been a thing. That's where the biggest risk is," Sithole said.

"This is probably the most important ministry for us to focus on."

Madia is also joined in the studio by fellow political journalist Lizeka Tandwa, who paints a picture of what politics could look like in the age of coronavirus.

On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act in an attempt to try and curb the spread of the virus.

Under this Act spreading fake news about the coronavirus can land you in jail for up to six months. All bars, shebeens and some restaurants must also close at 18:00 under strict new state rules.

