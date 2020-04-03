PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Inside the Gauteng health department's Covid-19 war room

03 April, 09:21 AM

Gauteng is now the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa with more than 600 recorded cases.

Earlier this week, the Gauteng Department of Health embarked on mass screening and testing for residents of Stjwetla in Alexandra after nine people were placed under quarantine.

The screening drew plenty of criticism as people decried the department for screening people in the public.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast, hosted by News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, she sits down with Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku.

Madia visited Masuku at the department's Covid-19 war room in Midrand, Johannesburg.

During the interview, Masuku discusses the province's readiness to curb the virus, better screening methods and the hotspot areas that his department is keeping a close eye on.

He later gives more insight into the opening of a temporary treatment site for Covid-19 patients in Soweto.

Listen to the episode here on SoundCloud: