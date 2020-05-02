 

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Level 4 lockdown - who is taking care of African migrants?

2020-05-02 15:16

There was a lot of hustle and bustle in many of South Africa's major cities on the first day of the Level 4 lockdown on Friday. 

Many South Africans were up early to take advantage of the fact that they were able to step out of their homes and exercise, thanks to a slight easing of lockdown restrictions.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday that South Africans could run, cycle and walk from 1 May but only within a 5km radius from their homes between 06:00 and 09:00, and not in groups. 

The government continues to reiterate that the regulations are for the protection of South Africans. A lot has also been said and done to cater for the well-being of locals.

But African migrants who have a prominent presence in South Africa feel overlooked. 

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 political journalist Tshidi Madia, she chats to Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni.

He is the chairperson for the African Diaspora Forum.

The non-profit organisation has rallied together to assist migrants who are struggling under lockdown.

The forum provides food parcels and other essentials to those in need. 

Elgoni joins Madia this week to discuss the government's blind spots and how it can better assist struggling migrants.

Listen to the episode here on SoundCloud


Read more on:    lockdown
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts

2020-05-01 13:08

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Timelapse: Capetonians flock to Sea Point promenade to exercise as lockdown Level 4 starts
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 14:19 PM
Road name: TAXI SERVICES

Cape Town 11:41 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-01 21:48 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 