PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Level 4 lockdown - who is taking care of African migrants?

There was a lot of hustle and bustle in many of South Africa's major cities on the first day of the Level 4 lockdown on Friday.

Many South Africans were up early to take advantage of the fact that they were able to step out of their homes and exercise, thanks to a slight easing of lockdown restrictions.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday that South Africans could run, cycle and walk from 1 May but only within a 5km radius from their homes between 06:00 and 09:00, and not in groups.

The government continues to reiterate that the regulations are for the protection of South Africans. A lot has also been said and done to cater for the well-being of locals.

But African migrants who have a prominent presence in South Africa feel overlooked.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 political journalist Tshidi Madia, she chats to Dr Abdul Karim Elgoni.

He is the chairperson for the African Diaspora Forum.

The non-profit organisation has rallied together to assist migrants who are struggling under lockdown.

The forum provides food parcels and other essentials to those in need.

Elgoni joins Madia this week to discuss the government's blind spots and how it can better assist struggling migrants.

Listen to the episode here on SoundCloud



