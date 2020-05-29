 

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

2020-05-29 16:29
  • This week on the show, Tshidi Madia chats to News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson about leading a newsroom during a pandemic. 
  • Basson discusses at length the controversy surrounding News24's interview with Professor Glenda Gray.
  • He shares the merits that informed the publication of the story and lessons learned following a flood of criticism.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, she chats to News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson. 

He joins us to discuss how he has navigated leading a newsroom during the outbreak of the coronavirus.

What are some of the challenges? What stories are prioritised? How have the reporters and staff adapted to the "new normal"? 

Basson also chats to Madia about News24's interview with Ministerial Advisory Committee member Professor Glenda Gray.

Last week, Gray came under fire over comments in which she criticised some of the government's lockdown regulations as "unscientific" and, in some cases, thumb-sucked.

In the interview, she claimed there were increased malnutrition cases in children at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital - a comment she later clarified

Gray also clarified that she had not criticised the lockdown or the extension of the lockdown, saying it was, in fact, critical.

She emphasised her comments related to some of the regulations imposed. 

You can listen to the episode on Spotify and SoundCloud.

