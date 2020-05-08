PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: The Zumas stage virtual comeback, another Twitter meltdown for Mboweni

Listen to ...One More Thing with Tshidi Madia - a new podcast by News24.

In an unexpected turn of events the Zuma family dominated a lot of the news headlines this week.

Former president Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane released two recorded video calls between his father and himself.

In these conversations, they discussed the alleged poisoning of the elder Zuma and that of Deputy President DD Mabuza.

The younger Zuma went as far as to detail how he had organised transportation for Mabuza to receive medical care in Russia during his brush with death.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, she unpacks some the allegations made by the Zumas.

She is then joined by News24's newly appointed politics editor Qaanitah Hunter to discuss the politics that have been at play during the Covid-19 pandemic.