 

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Understanding GBV in a time of Covid-19 as lockdown is extended

2020-04-10 15:26
Video

After days of speculation, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed on Thursday that the 21-day nationwide Covid-19 lockdown would be extended by an additional two weeks.

This further prolongs the restrictions placed on South Africans as government tries to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The first phase of the lockdown hasn't been without its challenges.

Although there's been a drop in violent crime, thanks in part to a heavy army and police presence on the streets, gender-based violence cases are still high.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said on Sunday that the number of complaints remained high and was concerning.

"Over 2 300 calls or complaints have been registered since the beginning of the lockdown on 27 March until 31 March and from these 148 suspects were charged. The figure in relation to calls or complaints between January and 31 March stands at 15 924."

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Victims of GBV could face a terrifying reality during SA lockdown

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, she sits down with Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng, affectionately known as Dr T.

She is a medical doctor and a commissioner of the Commission for Gender Equality.

She joins Madia to discuss the implications of a nationwide lockdown on people who are at risk of abuse.

Mofokeng also gives us insight into the type of cases she's been offering her expertise to and the various avenues available for people who need help. 

