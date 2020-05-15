PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas are ready for Level 3 says Winde

As South Africa enters its seventh week of the lockdown, the Western Cape continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic.

The province has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 7 235 infections.

Earlier in the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa would be moving to Level 3 lockdown by the end of May, with certain areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak remaining at Level 4.

Despite the Western Cape being home to 55.6% of the total positive Covid-19 cases in the country, Premier Alan Winde has asked that municipalities that are not Covid-19 hot spots and only have one or two cases be allowed to go into Level 3 lockdown.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 political journalist Tshidi Madia, she chats to Winde.

He joins us to discuss the Western Cape's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the province's state of readiness in the case that infection rates continue to increase exponentially.

