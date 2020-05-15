 

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Western Cape ahead of curve, some areas are ready for Level 3 says Winde

2020-05-15 19:43

As South Africa enters its seventh week of the lockdown, the Western Cape continues to be the epicentre of the pandemic.

The province has the highest number of confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 7 235 infections.

Earlier in the week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa would be moving to Level 3 lockdown by the end of May, with certain areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak remaining at Level 4.

Despite the Western Cape being home to 55.6% of the total positive Covid-19 cases in the country, Premier Alan Winde has asked that municipalities that are not Covid-19 hot spots and only have one or two cases be allowed to go into Level 3 lockdown.

EXPLAINER | Winter clothes, e-commerce, moving house: All the new lockdown Level 4 rules

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast hosted by News24 political journalist Tshidi Madia, she chats to Winde. 

He joins us to discuss the Western Cape's approach to the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the province's state of readiness in the case that infection rates continue to increase exponentially. 

Listen to the episode here on SoundCloud


coronavirus  |  podcast  |  lockdown
