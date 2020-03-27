PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: SA under lockdown - how do we cope?

Listen to ...One More Thing with Tshidi Madia - a new podcast by News24.

South Africa is under lockdown and many people are looking for ways to cope.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

LIVE | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported as cases hit 1 000

South Africa has tipped the 1 000 mark of positive cases. Earlier on Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that two people had died.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast, hosted by News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, we talk to guests who will help us to navigate better through our current reality.

We speak to Laurell Boyers a journalist living in Bologna in northern Italy. She is in a red zone and joins us to tell us how she's surviving Italy's lockdown.

SPECIAL PROJECT | Coronavirus 2020

Later, we speak to Dr Adri Kok. She's a specialist physician and the president of the Faculty of Consulting Physicians of South Africa.

Kok is in the frontlines, ensuring that South Africa's public healthcare system is ready to help Covid-19 patients.

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here: