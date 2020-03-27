 

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: SA under lockdown - how do we cope?

2020-03-27 12:24

Tshidi Madia and Nokuthula Manyathi

Listen to ...One More Thing with Tshidi Madia - a new podcast by News24.

Listen to ...One More Thing with Tshidi Madia - a new podcast by News24.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

South Africa is under lockdown and many people are looking for ways to cope.

Earlier this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

LIVE | First two coronavirus deaths in SA reported as cases hit 1 000

South Africa has tipped the 1 000 mark of positive cases. Earlier on Friday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that two people had died.

In this episode of ...One More Thing, a weekly podcast, hosted by News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia, we talk to guests who will help us to navigate better through our current reality. 

We speak to Laurell Boyers a journalist living in Bologna in northern Italy. She is in a red zone and joins us to tell us how she's surviving Italy's lockdown. 

SPECIAL PROJECT | Coronavirus 2020

Later, we speak to Dr Adri Kok. She's a specialist physician and the president of the Faculty of Consulting Physicians of South Africa.

Kok is in the frontlines, ensuring that South Africa's public healthcare system is ready to help Covid-19 patients.

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here:

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Taxi drivers to feel the financial pinch during 21-day lockdown

2020-03-26 19:08

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: SA under lockdown - how do we cope?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 11:51 AM
Road name: Spine Road

Kuils River 11:24 AM
Road name: Bottelary Road Westbound

Westbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 