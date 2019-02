This week on POLOTIKI we discuss President Cyril Ramaphosa's second State of the Nation Address, delivered on Thursday evening during a joint session of Parliament.

Ramaphosa made three major announcements on the fight against corruption, fixing state-owned enterprises - specifically the ailing Eskom SOE - and the education system.

More than a decade after the Scorpions were killed off, Ramaphosa announced the establishment of a similar directorate in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), which signals a major intervention in the fight against grand corruption and state capture.

EFF leader Julius Malema said Ramaphosa's talk on fighting corruption was simply lip service.

"He says he is doing that because he wants to fight corruption. He will have to arrest half the Cabinet and half of the (ANC) NEC. Can you image that happening? They will remove him," he said.

Ramaphosa also announced the expected unbundling of Eskom into three separate business units under the umbrella of a single holding company.

News24 Senior Politics Reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 Associate Editor for In-Depth News, Pieter du Toit, also touch on the promises made for the education sector in the next three years.

