 

PODCAST: The ANC’s battle for the provinces gets underway

2018-05-04 09:16

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

This week on POLOTIKI, the ANC again takes centre stage as the fight for the North West intensifies.

We got an opportunity to speak to Economic Freedom Fighters North West chairperson Betty Diale, who said factions in the ANC have benefitted the party.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the EFF rally to celebrate the party's victory in Coligny.

Addressing the crowd, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party is abandoning its court challenge for a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against Mahumapelo.

READ: EFF abandons court challenge for secret ballot in anti-Supra motion

And finally, resident analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela sits down with News24 politics editor Mahlatse Mahlase to break down the battle in the provinces, particularly the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal; and what it means for President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Once you've listened, share the podcast with your circle and let us know what you think, by voting in the poll below.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.

Read more on:    anc  |  cyril ramaphosa  |  supra mahumapelo  |  podcast  |  polotiki

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Suspected arsonist ends up in flames during bus strike

2018-05-03 13:36

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST: The ANC’s battle for the provinces gets underway
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 2 2018-05-02 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 