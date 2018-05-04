PODCAST: The ANC’s battle for the provinces gets underway

This week on POLOTIKI, the ANC again takes centre stage as the fight for the North West intensifies.

We got an opportunity to speak to Economic Freedom Fighters North West chairperson Betty Diale, who said factions in the ANC have benefitted the party.

She was speaking on the sidelines of the EFF rally to celebrate the party's victory in Coligny.

Addressing the crowd, EFF leader Julius Malema said the party is abandoning its court challenge for a secret ballot in the motion of no confidence against Mahumapelo.

READ: EFF abandons court challenge for secret ballot in anti-Supra motion



And finally, resident analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela sits down with News24 politics editor Mahlatse Mahlase to break down the battle in the provinces, particularly the North West, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal; and what it means for President Cyril Ramaphosa.



Once you've listened, share the podcast with your circle and let us know what you think, by voting in the poll below.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.

