PODCAST: The curious case of Patricia de Lille and goodbye to Mam' Winnie

This week on POLOTIKI, we discuss Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille's political career and her next move if the Democratic Alliance recalls her.

De Lille stirred up controversy on Wednesday when she attended the Economic Freedom Fighters' memorial for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Brandfort.

The DA said it would have preferred to receive a "courtesy call" ahead of her attendance.



News24 Political Editor Mahlatse Mahlase is joined by political journalist Tshidi Madia to talk about the top stories of the week: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's final farewell, ANC Youth League president Collen Maine's "confession", and De Lille's next move.



POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.