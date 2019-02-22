 

PODCAST: The depressing budget, Gavin Watson in action... and Eskom

2019-02-22 13:30
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. (Elmond Jiyane, GCIS)

This week on POLOTIKI, we had the budget speech on Wednesday and, yes, it was depressing. Video emerged of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson belittling staff over tenders, and more explosive testimony at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture as the spotlight was shone on Eskom.

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivered his maiden budget speech and it came with no real surprises or shocks. Government's central economic policy goal is still to accelerate inclusive growth and create jobs, said the minister, while ensuring sustainable finances by containing the budget deficit and stabilising public debt.

COLUMN: A Budget for tough times with an eye on the election

News24 senior political reporter Tshidi Madia is joined by News24 associate editor for fast news Sheldon Morias, who says the "new dawn" is not going to be that easy.

News24 investigative journalist Kyle Cowen unpacks Bosasa.

African Global Operations, known as Bosasa, confirmed that the company is under voluntary liquidation after their bank communicated a decision to close down the company's banking facilities. And a new video clip has provided a rare glimpse of elusive and infamous Bosasa boss Gavin Watson in action.

We also discuss the recommendations made by the ANC grievance panel that looked into allegations of sexual harassment against party spokesperson Pule Mabe. One of which is that the ANC should, within three months, adopt a sexual harassment policy, and train all its management and staff in offices throughout the country on this policy.

READ: Pule Mabe's former PA hits back at sexual harassment complaint outcomes

Once you've listened, share the podcast with your circle and let us know what you think.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.

