This week on POLOTIKI, we go beneath the surface in the battle between the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

On Wednesday, Gordhan concluded his testimony at the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture and responded to allegations by the EFF that his daughter has unduly benefitted from business with the state.

EFF leader Julius Malema made the accusations while addressing crowds gathered outside the commission.

News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 assistant editor for in-depth news Pieter du Toit also discuss the affidavit former president Jacob Zuma filed to the Constitutional Court over the firing of South African Revenue Services (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane.

And finally, deputy president David Mabuza is back. A look into his trip to Russia.

