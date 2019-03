This week on POLOTIKI, we're 61 days away from South Africa's sixth national elections, but is the country excited? And EFF leader Julius Malema is in the headlines, is this a campaign tactic?



The Institute of Race Relations released its latest poll on party support ahead of the elections on May 8 and opposition parties seem to be making inroads.

The ANC has lost some support nationally and currently stands at 54.7%, down 1.3 percentage points from the December result of 56%. The DA is at 21.8%, which is a 3.1% percentage point increase from 18%.

According to the February poll, the EFF is standing at 12.2%. This is a 1.2 percentage point increase from 11% recorded in the December snap poll.

All this hangs in the balance for the EFF as veteran journalist Karima Brown intends on laying complaints against Malema and the party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa and the Electoral Court for intimidation, violence and enabling the abuse she has faced.

Brown on Wednesday night opened a case of intimidation against the leader and the party. This after Brown reportedly mistakenly posted an editorial brief on a WhatsApp group for EFF members. The message was to give direction to journalists covering an EFF function, Breakfast with the Elderly.

Malema then tweeted a screenshot of the message, showing Brown's cellphone number, and accusing her of "sending moles" to the event.

