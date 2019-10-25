 

PODCAST | THE STORY: A series of botched surgeries - The heartbreaking claims against Dr Beale

2019-10-25 06:59

Jerusha Sukhdeo-Raath and Nokuthula Manyathi

This week on The Story: we take a look inside the charges against Dr Peter Beale.

This week on The Story: we take a look inside the charges against Dr Peter Beale. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

He was suspended from practicing at Mediclinic hospitals in 2016 and, now, is barred from Netcare theatres too. Prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale, 73, stands accused of negligence that led to the deaths of at least three of his young patients.

The death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed has spurred father Mohammadh to lay criminal charges against the well-known paediatric surgeon as well as anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

This is The Story - What we saw, heard and uncovered this week.

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here:

Read more on:    peter beale  |  johannesburg ­  |  health  |  podcast
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | As senior leaders ditch the DA, can the blue machine recover from this knock?

2019-10-24 20:19

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: A series of botched surgeries - The heartbreaking claims against Dr Beale
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Thursday 2019-10-24 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 