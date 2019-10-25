PODCAST | THE STORY: A series of botched surgeries - The heartbreaking claims against Dr Beale

This week on The Story: we take a look inside the charges against Dr Peter Beale. (News24)

He was suspended from practicing at Mediclinic hospitals in 2016 and, now, is barred from Netcare theatres too. Prominent Johannesburg paediatric surgeon Dr Peter Beale, 73, stands accused of negligence that led to the deaths of at least three of his young patients.



The death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed has spurred father Mohammadh to lay criminal charges against the well-known paediatric surgeon as well as anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

