PODCAST | THE STORY: Covid-19 claims its first victim in South Africa - here's what we know

Covid-19 claims its first victim in South Africa - here's what we know

South Africa now has its first death resulting from the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, March 27th, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said in a statement that the fatality occurred in the Western Cape.

The victim is a 48-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19, earlier this week. She already had a pre-existing condition and was suffering from a pulmonary embolism.

As we enter our second day of a nationwide lockdown, the number of confirmed cases is now above the 1 000 mark.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to News24 reporter Jenni Evans.

Soon after news broke that the 48-year-old woman who had died had possibly received medical care at the Durbanville Medi-Clinic, Evans quickly drove to the facility for more information.

Later, News24's investigative reporter Sarah Evans joins us to discuss South Africa's healthcare system and its readiness to tackle Covid-19.