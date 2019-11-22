PODCAST | THE STORY: Exposing 'Jimmy' - the media exec accused of assaulting boys

Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher-turned-journalist who became an executive at Media24 before he left the company in 2014, is accused of raping a schoolboy more than 20 years ago when he headed-up a school newspaper project for the company. (Willem Breytenbach)

Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher-turned-journalist who became an executive at Media24 before he left the company in 2014, is accused of raping a schoolboy more than 20 years ago when he headed-up a school newspaper project for the company.

On Thursday, News24 and Deon Wiggett, in a four-part true-crime podcast titled My Only Story, tracks down Breytenbach, who allegedly sexually assaulted many boys and young men since at least 1990.

Breytenbach has gone to ground since the first episode of My Only Story flighted on News24 two weeks ago. He abandoned his house in Cape Town and told most of his almost 30 colleagues at his digital marketing firm Lightspeed Digital Media to resign.

He switched off his cellphone and closed all his social media accounts.

On Monday, Wiggett opened a case with the police who are investigating his and other complaints.