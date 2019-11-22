 

PODCAST | THE STORY: Exposing 'Jimmy' - the media exec accused of assaulting boys

2019-11-22 07:04

Nokuthula Manyathi and Jerusha Sukhdeo-Raath

Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher-turned-journalist who became an executive at Media24 before he left the company in 2014, is accused of raping a schoolboy more than 20 years ago when he headed-up a school newspaper project for the company.

Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher-turned-journalist who became an executive at Media24 before he left the company in 2014, is accused of raping a schoolboy more than 20 years ago when he headed-up a school newspaper project for the company. (Willem Breytenbach)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Willem Breytenbach, a former teacher-turned-journalist who became an executive at Media24 before he left the company in 2014, is accused of raping a schoolboy more than 20 years ago when he headed-up a school newspaper project for the company.

On Thursday, News24 and Deon Wiggett, in a four-part true-crime podcast titled My Only Story, tracks down Breytenbach, who allegedly sexually assaulted many boys and young men since at least 1990.

Breytenbach has gone to ground since the first episode of My Only Story flighted on News24 two weeks ago. He abandoned his house in Cape Town and told most of his almost 30 colleagues at his digital marketing firm Lightspeed Digital Media to resign.

He switched off his cellphone and closed all his social media accounts.

On Monday, Wiggett opened a case with the police who are investigating his and other complaints.

In the third episode of his podcast, Wiggett unmasked the man he had previously referred to as "Jimmy" as Breytenbach, a former Grey College teacher, who moved to Hoërskool Willowmore in the Eastern Cape and Hoërskool Langenhoven in Riversdale, before joining Die Burger as an education reporter in 1995. 

REVEALED | Here is the teacher-turned-journalist who allegedly sexually assaulted boys for years



Read more on:    naspers  |  media24  |  willem breytenbach  |  crime  |  rape  |  sexual assault
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Twin 'tornadoes' spotted in Gauteng are actually 'gustnadoes' - SA Weather Service

2019-11-21 18:30

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Twin 'tornadoes' spotted in Gauteng are actually 'gustnadoes' - SA Weather Service
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Edgemead 06:59 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
Kuils River 06:59 AM
Road name: R300 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Thursday's results 2019-11-21 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 