 

PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal

2019-10-18 07:02

Jerusha Sukhdeo-Raath and Nokuthula Manyathi

This week on The Story, a weekly podcast by News24, we go inside the Bishops sex scandal.

This week on The Story, a weekly podcast by News24, we go inside the Bishops sex scandal.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It's the scandal that rocked Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch, Cape Town: a 30-year old teacher is accused of having an illicit relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil. 

On the pilot episode of The Story — a weekly podcast from News24 — we go inside the scandal, speaking to journalists and experts about the case involving Fiona Viotti and a school-going boy.

From parents reeling from the news of the improper relationship, to the leak of illicit videos purporting to be Viotti herself - we unpack the story.

This is The Story - What we saw, heard and uncovered this week.

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here:

Read more on:    fiona viotti  |  cape town  |  sexual abuse
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Former Free State MEC continues Estina-related testimony at state capture inquiry

2019-10-17 10:17

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Epping 07:21 AM
Road name: Valhalla Drive Northbound

Northbound
Edgemead 07:15 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player wins R381k jackpot 2019-10-17 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 