PODCAST | THE STORY: Inside the Bishops sex scandal

This week on The Story, a weekly podcast by News24, we go inside the Bishops sex scandal.

It's the scandal that rocked Bishops Diocesan College in Rondebosch, Cape Town: a 30-year old teacher is accused of having an illicit relationship with an 18-year-old matric pupil.

On the pilot episode of The Story — a weekly podcast from News24 — we go inside the scandal, speaking to journalists and experts about the case involving Fiona Viotti and a school-going boy.

From parents reeling from the news of the improper relationship, to the leak of illicit videos purporting to be Viotti herself - we unpack the story.

This is The Story - What we saw, heard and uncovered this week.

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here: