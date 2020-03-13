 

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is it game over for the Public Protector?

2020-03-13 08:31

Riaan Grobler and Nokuthula Manyathi

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is no stranger to news headlines and this week she was in the news again.

On Tuesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria set aside Mkhwebane's report into President Cyril Ramaphosa and his ANC presidential (CR17) campaign in a scathing judgment which a full Bench handed down.

The court ruled that Mkhwebane did not have the jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.

READ | Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane judgment in quotes

Mkhwebane was said to have displayed a lack of basic understanding of the law and to have been reckless in reaching serious findings against Ramaphosa in her report.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to News24 investigative reporter Kyle Cowan who was at court when the judgment was handed down.

He joins us to discusses what this means for Mkhwebane and whether she will make it to 2023, when her tenure ends.

Later, News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia gives us insight into the political implications of the development.

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here.

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  busisi­we mkhwebane  |  pretoria
