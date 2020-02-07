PODCAST | THE STORY: Jacob Zuma - ultimate 'Teflon Don' or ailing former statesman?

Nearly two years after Jacob Zuma stepped down as the president of South Africa, he continues to dominate the headlines.

This week, he is at the centre of a controversy that is rooted in a sick note.

On Tuesday, Zuma failed to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg for a pre-trial discussion regarding his decade-long arms deal corruption case.

During proceedings, his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, attempted to convince Judge Dhaya Pillay that a doctor's note which was missing a practice number and a doctor's signature could justify Zuma's non-attendance.

Unimpressed, Judge Pillay issued a warrant for Zuma's arrest for non-attendance - leaving many to wonder if this could be the end of the road for Zuma.

In the first episode of Season 2 of The Story, we speak to News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia about Zuma's whereabouts and his endgame.

News24 KwaZulu-Natal reporter Kaveel Singh also gives us insight into what he saw, heard and uncovered while he was in Pietermaritzburg reporting on the "Zuma saga".

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here:



