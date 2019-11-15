PODCAST | THE STORY: KZN on lockdown after tornado kills two

A second tornado touched down in KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday afternoon - this time in Bergville, the South African Weather Service has confirmed to News24.

This is the second tornado this week, with the first wreaking havoc in eMpolweni, New Hanover, on Tuesday afternoon, killing two people and injuring nearly 20.

This week on The Story, we take a look at the tornadoes causing devastation in the province. We speak to News24 KwaZulu-Natal reporter Kaveel Singh who has been following the resulting storms closely.

We also speak to 87-year-old Valentin Volker who weathered the last tornado to rip through New Hanover in 1948.

