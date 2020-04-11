 

PODCAST | THE STORY: Lockdown lunch - has Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams lost her groove?

2020-04-11 16:19
Video

March was arguably the busiest month for President Cyril Ramaphosa as head of state. 

The coronavirus outbreak has thrown a spanner in the works - resulting in the country effectively coming to a standstill. 

Every other day, Ramaphosa is putting out fires - some created unnecessarily by members of his own Cabinet. 

One such fire was created by Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

She was seen in a photograph having lunch with ANC MP and former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana, despite the government's lockdown regulations ordering people to stay at home.

Ramaphosa quickly summoned her to a meeting where he expressed his disapproval. Ndabeni-Abrahams has since been placed on special leave for two months, with one month's salary being docked.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to News24's senior politics reporter, Tshidi Madia

She joins us to give us insight on the whether Ndabeni-Abrahams has overplayed her hand and if this could be the end of the road for her. 

Listen to the here on SoundCloud

Read more on:    stella ndabeni-abrahams  |  lockdown
