 

PODCAST | THE STORY: Locked and loaded - police shoot at News24 journalist during lockdown

2020-04-04 12:55

Nokuthula Manyathi and Riaan Grobler

Bheki Cele

Bheki Cele

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Video

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Inside the Gauteng health department's Covid-19 war room

2020-04-03 09:21

Gauteng is now the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa, with more than 600 recorded cases. This week we speak to Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku about the province's readiness to handle the virus. Listen.WATCH

It’s been nine days since South Africa was placed under a nationwide lockdown and there have been countless complaints and cases filed against the police as a result of their alleged use of excessive force.

Footage of soldiers and police officers beating people or forcing them to perform strenuous exercises has been widely circulated on social media.

On the first day of the lockdown, News24 journalist, Azarrah Karrim, found herself at the centre of the police's heavy-handedness. 

She was in Yeoville covering the kick-off to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown when she was caught in a crossfire of rubber bullets. 

Police started firing shots to disperse pockets of people loitering in the streets.

A shot was fired at close range but fortunately missed Karrim.  

It's only after continuously screaming that she was part of the media that officers finally lowered their guns.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to Karrim about her ordeal.

She joins us to give insight on the events that lead up to the shooting and the difficulty and victimisation she says she faced in trying to lay a charge against the police.

Listen to the podcast here on Soundcloud:

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  lockdown  |  covid 19
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | Plans in motion to move thousands from Dunoon, but some residents say they won't go

2020-04-04 10:07

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | THE STORY: Locked and loaded - police shoot at News24 journalist during lockdown
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 03:06 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 03:03 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R324K richer 2020-04-03 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 