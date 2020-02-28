 

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa Jr, Bosasa and the missing million

2020-02-28 13:07

Riaan Grobler and Nokuthula Manyathi

Earlier this week, News24 revealed that Andile Ramaphosa, President Cyril Ramaphosa's eldest son, received more money than he had initially claimed from Bosasa. (Screenshot)

Earlier this week, News24 revealed that Andile Ramaphosa, President Cyril Ramaphosa's eldest son, received more money than he had initially claimed from his business relations with Bosasa.

Two months before Ramaphosa Jr signed a contract with corruption-accused company Bosasa, it already payed money into a bank account belonging to his company, Blue Crane Capital.

Ramaphosa jr also netted an estimated R1.3m more than the R2m he previously claimed to have received.

New evidence also showed that Ramaphosa Jr remained mum on the role his secretive business partner, John Mathwasa, played.

In this episode of The Story, we speak to News24 investigative reporter Kyle Cowan.

He first broke the story last year and has kept close tabs on its development.

He gives us insight into his reporting process and how he was able to unearth new details pertaining to Ramaphosa Jr's relations with Bosasa.

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here.

