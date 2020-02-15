 

PODCAST | THE STORY: SONA heats up as EFF MPs disrupt parliamentary proceedings

2020-02-15 08:03

Riaan Grobler and Nokuthula Manyathi

It was high drama in parliament on Thursday, when the EFF returned to its tactics of disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA), last seen under the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

It was high drama in parliament on Thursday, when the EFF returned to its tactics of disrupting the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which it had previously done while Jacob Zuma was president. 

While it was expected the red berets would interrupt President Cyril Ramaphosa's 2020 SONA to call for the removal of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, it was in fact former president FW de Klerk whom the fighters first targeted.

Moments before Ramaphosa was due to start delivering his speech at around 19:00, EFF leader Julius Malema rose on a point of order and asked National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to eject De Klerk.

On this episode of The Story, we speak to News24 Assistant Editor for Breaking News Sheldon Morais about the EFF disruption and about the key remarks from Ramaphosa's speech. 

Later, News24 parliamentary reporter Jan Gerber gives us insight into what he saw, heard and uncovered while he was in Parliament reporting on SONA. 

Listen to the episode on SoundCloud here or select listen in browser below.

