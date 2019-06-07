POLITICS PODCAST: Are we seeing a realignment of factions in the ANC?

This week on POLOTIKI we look at the "surprise" appointment of Good party leader Patricia de Lille to Cabinet and how the ANC sees the mandate of the SA Reserve Bank changing.

There was much confusion after ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told a press briefing that the NEC had agreed that the Reserve Bank's mandate should be expanded beyond price stability, to make it an active agent in economic transformation and job creation.



However, Enoch Godongwana, also an NEC member and the head of the ANC's sub-committee for economic transformation, said Magashule's statement was inaccurate.



Then President Cyril Ramaphosa stepped in, affirming the current mandate of the Reserve Bank and describing the fracas surrounding it as "not helpful".

Was Magashule the best person to deliver the statement? Our host doesn't think so.

News24 political journalist Lizeka Tandwa and News24 Fast News Editor Sheldon Morais talk about the "shocking" selection of "Aunty Pat", but they believe she is the right person for the job.



They also consider how the selection of certain ministers might result in a realignment of the factions in the ANC.

The tug of war between Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan continues.

This week, Mkhwebane took to YouTube to "communicate directly with South Africans" on the statements made against her regarding the handling of the Gordhan case.

Is there an amicable way this scenario can be resolved?

