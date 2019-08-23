 

POLITICS PODCAST | CR17 funding – will this cost Ramaphosa a second term?

2019-08-23 10:04
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Screengrab)

This week on POLOTIKI, as more information emerges about the funding of Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC campaign, are South Africans losing faith in the president?

News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 associate editor for fast news Sheldon Morais discuss whether South Africans and the ANC will have confidence in him for a second term.

READ: Ramaphosa says he gave EFF MPs money out of generosity

POLOTIKI also looks at the judgment delivered by a full bench of the High Court led by Judge President Dunstan Mlambo on Wednesday. The court found that the multimillion-rand Seriti commission had failed in its duty to investigate the controversial arms deal.

ANALYSIS: Arms deal judgment unlikely to reopen Mbeki-era prosecutions

Once you have listened, share the podcast and your thoughts.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast.

