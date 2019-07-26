POLITICS PODCAST | EFF pulls Zuma playbook on Ramaphosa

This week on POLOTIKI, we take a look at President Cyril Ramaphosa's last-minute press conference and how it might work in his favour.

The media briefing related to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into a R500 000 donation to Ramaphosa's 2017 campaign for the ANC presidency, in which she found that he had violated the executive code of ethics.

We now know that Ramaphosa intends to pursue a judicial review and that the EFF has called for him to take a leave of absence.

Meanwhile, Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan approached the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to challenge the implementation of Mkhwebane's remedial actions against him in connection with the so-called SA Revenue Service "rogue unit".

News24 politics reporter Lizeka Tandwa and News24 associate editor for fast news Sheldon Morais discuss what the EFF has to gain in fighting for the Public Protector's office.

COLUMN: The small mistakes that could destroy Ramaphosa politically

What also had the country talking was former tourism minister Derek Hanekom and clai

ms that he had met the EFF to discuss removing former president Jacob Zuma from office. Hanekom told News24 on Wednesday that there was nothing untoward about the meeting.

ANC secretary general Ace Magashule issued a statement on behalf of the party calling Hanekom, a national executive committee (NEC) member, an "EFF sleeper".

Zuma joined in on the attack on Thursday morning and tweeted that Hanekom was a "known enemy agent".

Our co-hosts ask why this has come to the forefront two years after it took place.

FIRST TAKE: Selective amnesia and why Derek Hanekom is a target

We also throw it forward to the ANC NEC, which takes place this weekend. It is expected to be interesting, to say the least.



Once you have listened, share the podcast and your thoughts.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter