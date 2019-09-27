POLITICS PODCAST | Exclusive conversation with IFP's new leader and Solidarity's R300m university - is it sowing divisions?

News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia is joined in studio by the Inkatha Freedom Party's (IFP) newly elected president, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

In August, Hlabisa took over from Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who spent more than four decades at the party's helm.

In this exclusive interview, Hlabisa shares his vision for the party and explains why Buthelezi still seems to be such a central figure in the organisation.

Another hot topic is trade union Solidarity’s construction of an Afrikaans university in Centurion.

Last week, the organisation broke ground on the construction of its new R300m campus, set to open in 2021.

Funding for the institution came largely from donations made by its members.

News24 associate editor for fast news Sheldon Morais joins Madia to discuss whether the university is reminiscent of apartheid-era segregationist behaviour, or whether the union's undertaking could serve as a lesson on the power of collective action.

POLOTIKI is a News24 weekly politics podcast.

