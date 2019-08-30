POLITICS PODCAST | Gavin Watson's legacy continues to haunt the ANC

This week on POLOTIKI, we discuss the political significance of the death of Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson.

The controversial businessman died after his car collided with a concrete pillar outside OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday.

Is he really dead? And what does his death mean for the state capture inquiry and the ANC?

News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia is joined by News24 investigations reporter Kyle Cowan to discuss the controversies and conspiracies surrounding Watson's death.

Also, in an unexpected turn of events, Zandile Gumede withdrew her resignation as eThekwini mayor on Thursday and the swearing-in of incoming mayor Mxolisi Kaunda was postponed indefinitely.

News24 politics reporter Lizeka Tandwa unpacks the motivating factors behind Gumede's unexpected move.

Another hot topic this week is Finance Minister Tito Mboweni's growth plan.

On Tuesday, National Treasury published a 77-page report titled Economic transformation, inclusive growth and competitiveness: towards an economic strategy for South Africa.

The report called for the modernisation of network industries, such as energy, transport, and telecommunications, to make them more competitive.

It argues that debt-laden power utility Eskom – facing a declining pool of customers and rising tariffs – should consider selling coal-fired power stations to raise R450bn – roughly the size of its debt.

The power stations would then sell electricity back to the power utility at a predefined tariff.

