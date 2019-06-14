POLITICS PODCAST: Is Ace Magashule strong enough to outplay the ANC's probe?

This week on POLOTIKI, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule has once again dominated the headlines and we are dissecting the investigation into whether any of the party's members were involved in the mushrooming of smaller political parties.

It is rumoured that the 'M' in ATM (African Transformation Movement) was the brainchild of Magashule, but is there any evidence to prove it?

News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia and News24 politics reporter Lizeka Tandwa have confidence in the ad-hoc committee leading the probe - comprising former president Kgalema Motlanthe, former National Assembly speaker Frene Ginwala and advocate Fezeka Magano.

COLUMN: Why Ramaphosa can't remove Magashule

However, questions have arisen about whether the report will be credible because according to the terms of reference set out by the national executive committee (NEC), ad-hoc members committee member are expected to produce the report to Magashule.

POLOTIKI also discusses the exodus of former ministers who resigned from Parliament. Former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini's eight-page resignation letter grabbed the spotlight and she used a rape analogy to describe the criticism regarding her role in SA Social Security Agency grant payments.



COLUMN: Bathabile Dlamini makes a U-turn in her resignation letter. Or does she?

The country waits in anticipation for the State of the Nation Address on Thursday, but could the confrontation between the ANC and EFF MPs at an induction session earlier this week be a sign of things to come?

