POLITICS PODCAST: Journos vs the EFF, and will SA need IMF help?

This week on POLOTIKI, we look at the legal battle between the South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) and EFF.

On Monday, Sanef and five senior journalists approached the Equality Court, sitting in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, to interdict the EFF from intimidating, harassing and assaulting journalists.

In this episode, News24 senior political journalist Tshidi Madia is joined by News24's associate editor of in-depth news, Pieter du Toit, to discuss the often contentious relationship between the media and EFF.

Another pressing issue is South Africa's economy.

Earlier this week, economists argued the government could find itself approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for funding to help prop up South Africa's ailing economy, which is buckling under the weight of prolonged poor growth, high unemployment and struggling state-owned entities.

However, Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago has said South Africa can avoid reaching out to the IMF for funding if hard decisions are made.

"We don't have to get there. These problems are within our grasp, we know exactly what must be done. We know the trade-offs that must be made, we must make those trade-offs," Kganyago said to journalists on Thursday.

Do you think South Africa is in trouble? Is the IMF our best option?

