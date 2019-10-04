 

POLITICS PODCAST | Maimane gears up for a fight and Mboweni wants Soweto to #PayBackTheMoney

Mmusi Maimane.

This week on POLOTIKI, DA leader Mmusi Maimane takes centre stage. 

News24 senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia sits down with Maimane to discuss growing concerns about his home and a donated vehicle. 

On Sunday, Rapport reported that Maimane had driven around for months in a car which disgraced former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste donated to the party after he indicated it would be returned.

This follows a City Press report last month that Maimane had declared a R4m Cape Town house in a parliamentary register even though the home never belonged to him.

Maimane has subsequently rubbished any claims of foul play and said the allegations were part of a "smear campaign".

News24 Associate Editor for In-Depth News, Pieter du Toit, joins Madia to discuss Maimane's dilemma.

Is this the beginning of the end for Maimane or will he emerge a stronger political player?

Another hot topic is Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

Speaking to journalists during the ANC's national executive committee meeting on Wednesday, Mboweni stood firm on previous calls for the payment of services rendered by municipalities.

"Where government owes Eskom, [it] must pay… Where SARS (the SA Revenue Service) owes taxpayers VAT refunds, they must pay. All of us must generate the culture of paying for services rendered," he stressed.

Mboweni turned his attention to Soweto, which owes Eskom billions.

"There is a famous township in Gauteng which owes Eskom R18bn," he said. He did not elaborate.

Once you have listened, share the podcast and your thoughts on our social media platforms.

POLOTIKI is a News24 weekly politics podcast.

