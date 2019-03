This week on POLOTIKI, we are counting down to the 2019 national elections and political parties have submitted their candidate lists to the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Some courageous decisions were made with the EFF including student activists who were involved in the Fees Must Fall movement and the ANC sticking with familiar faces.

Black First Land First (BLF) also submitted a list and might be going to the National Assembly.

From food parcels to combi courts: Gauteng sports and recreation MEC Faith Mazibuko is in hot water following the release of an audio clip in which she is heard threatening staffers with dismissal as she pressures them to deliver sporting facilities known as "combi courts" before the elections.

News24 senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 associate editor for in-depth news Pieter du Toit also discuss the findings of a high-level review panel report on the State Security Agency (SSA) which revealed that not only was the SSA repurposed to serve former president Jacob Zuma's interests, but was created irregularly in terms of the Constitution.