POLITICS PODCAST: Public Protector vs Ramaphosa - Politics at play?

This week on POLOTIKI, President Cyril Ramaphosa takes centre stage following his reply to the State of Nation Address (SONA) debate and the Public Protector's investigation into a payment from corruption-accused company Bosasa.

Opposition parties analysed and picked apart the president's dream for South Africa in Parliament on Tuesday and some called it "stale, empty and meaningless".

News24's senior political journalist Tshidi Madia thinks Ramaphosa's speech didn't give insight into where the country is going.

Meanwhile, News24 associate editor for in-depth news Pieter du Toit thinks Minister of State Enterprises Pravin Gordhan's speech gave the most substance, with the update on state-owned enterprises.

Following two extensions, Ramaphosa on Thursday finally responded to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's notice of investigation into his "alleged violations of the Executive Ethics Code".

COLUMN: Ramaphosa can aim higher knowing the public stands behind him

Earlier this week, Mkhwebane said she was investigating a R500 000 donation, allegedly from the CEO of Bosasa (now known as African Global Operations) Gavin Watson, in his personal capacity, to Ramaphosa's campaign for the ANC presidency.



Allegations of money laundering have also come up in the investigation. But can the Public Protector look into it if it is not related to the public purse?

Our hosts also touch on how only 18 municipalities in the country managed to receive clean audits. Are these the fruits of state capture?

&lt;br _moz_dirty="" /&gt;

The president has asked South Africans to join in his vision. He says it is not a dream but a vision for the country. Our question for you this week: Do you believe in it?

Once you have listened, share the podcast and your thoughts.

POLOTIKI is a weekly politics News24 podcast. Listen on iTunes here.